LITIGATION ASSISTANT

Experience Required (minimum 2 years)

Salary Requirements must be listed.

The ideal candidate will be proficient with Outlook, Word and Excel. Must be familiar with the Civil Litigation process for Circuit and District Court and MD E-file procedure. Possess excellent communication skills, both written and oral, organizational skills, administrative skills and have the ability to prioritize workload and adapt to changing conditions. Must be highly motivated and conscientious with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Responsibilities include, filing complaints, working with process servers, indexing and requesting medical records, bills and/or liens, preparing exhibits and reference material for clients and counsel, responding to Motions, scheduling depositions, appointments, coordinating with counsel and clients.

Box #2621 in the subject line. Please submit your resume in confidence to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and referencein the subject line.

