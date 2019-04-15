Nancy McCaig, Rachel Wolpert Bitter and Melissa Kilmer | Md. Legal Aid

Nancy McCaig was named chief attorney for Maryland Legal Aid’s Eastern Shore offices, Rachel Wolpert Bitter was named supervising attorney for its upper Eastern Shore office and Melissa Kilmer was named supervising attorney for its lower Eastern Shore office.

McCaig began her work with MLA in 2000 as a staff attorney. During her time at MLA, she has been responsible for managing MLA’s Elder Law Title IIIB work and representing clients at the Holly Center in Salisbury where she provides civil legal assistances to adults with intellectual disabilities and complex physical and medical needs. McCaig also represents abused and neglected children in Dorchester County as part of MLA’s Child in Need of Assistance contract with the Maryland Department of Human Resources.

Bitter started at MLA in 2008 as a staff attorney and represented clients on cases involving housing issues, consumer domestic law, public benefits, bankruptcy and record expungements. She also worked as a staff attorney for MLA’s Child Advocacy Unit. In 2018, Bitter was promoted to senior staff attorney for housing and is currently co-chair of MLA’s Housing Task Force. Rachel often provides oral and written testimony in Annapolis on behalf of MLA for pending legislation and its potential effect on MLA’s clients.

Kilmer joined MLA in 2005 as a staff attorney in the lower Eastern Shore office and served as chair of MLA’s Family Law Task Force. Kilmer has represented clients in family law, housing, unemployment, social security disability and consumer cases. Prior to joining MLA, Kilmer worked at the State’s Attorney’s office in Dorchester County.