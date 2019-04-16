Quantcast

Baltimore debt settlement company looks to nearly double workforce

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2019

ClearOne Advantage announced plans Tuesday to nearly double its workforce to 800 employees by the end of 2019 as debt levels across the country rise to record levels and more Americans rely on credit cards. Headquartered in Baltimore with a second location in Phoenix, Arizona, ClearOne Advantage currently employs 470 people. Nearly 40 percent of its ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo