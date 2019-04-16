Quantcast

Baltimore seeks injunction against federal family planning rule

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 16, 2019

Baltimore has filed a preliminary injunction to prevent a federal regulation from being implemented in the city that would prohibit family planning clinics receiving federal money from making abortion referrals. The federal Title X program, enacted in 1970, makes family planning services available to low-income individuals for free or at low cost. Title X clinics in Baltimore ...

