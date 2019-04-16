Quantcast

By: Special to The Daily Record April 16, 2019

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Beth Hehir notes her proudest professional accomplishment is enabling entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of owning and operating businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through her job, she is able to help these organizations grow and become integral to Maryland’s diverse economy.

Hehir joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as their senior vice president in 2017 after previously working for nine years as vice president at M&T Bank in Baltimore.

A Johns Hopkins graduate, Hehir volunteers on the executive and events committees for the Baltimore Women’s Advisory Board and serves on the board of trustees for the University of Baltimore Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

 

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2019 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

