Quantcast

Downtown Baltimore kiosks take selfies, track traffic, monitor air quality

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 16, 2019

New kiosks in Downtown Baltimore will allow pedestrians to search for restaurants, access city services and event take a selfie. The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and partners, such as Baltimore's Department of Transportation, unveiled the first IKE Smart City Kiosk on Tuesday at the corner of Light and Pratt streets. The hub, described as a "wayfaring ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo