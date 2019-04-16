Quantcast

By: Special to The Daily Record April 16, 2019

Co-Director, Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity
Salisbury University

Dr. Chrys Egan holds a number of responsibilities and positions at Salisbury University, where she has worked for the past 17 years.

She is the co-director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, which aims to provide resources and information for undergraduate students. The Florida State University doctorate alumna is also the creator and director of The Innovation Academy, a program for STEM middle school students to explore innovation and leadership at the university and other local spots.

A professor of communication, Egan serves as president of the Faculty Senate and was named a BEACON Scholar in Residence.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2019 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

