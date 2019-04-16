Dr. Lorece Edwards

Associate Professor

Morgan State University

As an associate professor and director of Community Practice and Outreach at Morgan State University’s School of Community Health and Policy, Dr. Lorece Edwards aims to mentor students as well as help them realize their dreams.

A native of Baltimore, Edwards focuses most of her research on health promotion and disease prevention and on how HIV/AIDS affects the African-American population.

Over the past three to four years, she also developed a Perceived Risk Hierarchy Theory, which was tested and proven reliable by the Center for Predictive Analytics. With a patent pending, she aims for commercialization sometime this year.

What are some key moments that affected your journey?

Key moments that affected my journey are those challenging times when I was ready to throw in the towel. However, I quickly realized when you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up, for that is just the place and time to persevere. Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work that you’ve already done.