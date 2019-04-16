Elizabeth A. Dovec MD, FACS, FASMBS

Bariatric surgeon and Medical Director

GBMC Comprehensive Obesity Management Program

As a bariatric surgeon at GBMC, Elizabeth A. Dovec MD FACS and her partner, Dr. Gustavo Bello, operate on more than 1,200 morbidly obese patients every year.

With a desire to positively impact and change the lives of others, the two wanted to help their patients more. Over the past two years, the two have co-created NewTri, a web-based (NewTriHealth.com), comprehensive yet simplified nutrition curriculum to prepare patients for the life-changing effects of weight loss procedures.

A Marshall University School of Medicine graduate, Dovec joined the GBMC Comprehensive Obesity Management Program in 2013.