Kathryn Fiddler

Vice President of Population Health

Peninsula Regional Health System

As vice president of Population Health at Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS), Kathryn Fiddler is responsible for initiatives across the continuum of care.

Joining PRHS in 2016, she was the executive director of Population Health until her promotion last year. Her previous medical experience includes working as a senior director for CareFirst’s Patient Centered Medical Home program and as an emergency department registered nurse.

A Salisbury University alumna, she is a retired major with the U.S. Air Force Reserve.