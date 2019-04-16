Quantcast

By: Special to The Daily Record April 16, 2019

Melvina Carrie Ford

Executive Director
Equal Rights Center

Since 2014, Melvina Carrie Ford has served as executive director of the Equal Rights Center, a national nonprofit identifying and seeking to eliminate unlawful and unfair discrimination in employment, housing and access to public accommodations.

A Georgetown University Law Center graduate, Ford was a presidential political appointee to the United States Department of Labor from 2011 to 2014. Serving in the Wage and Hour Division, she was a senior policy adviser to the administrator and temporarily acted for the deputy assistant secretary for several months.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2019 Top 100 Women awards.

