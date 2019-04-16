Melvina Carrie Ford

Executive Director

Equal Rights Center

Since 2014, Melvina Carrie Ford has served as executive director of the Equal Rights Center, a national nonprofit identifying and seeking to eliminate unlawful and unfair discrimination in employment, housing and access to public accommodations.

A Georgetown University Law Center graduate, Ford was a presidential political appointee to the United States Department of Labor from 2011 to 2014. Serving in the Wage and Hour Division, she was a senior policy adviser to the administrator and temporarily acted for the deputy assistant secretary for several months.