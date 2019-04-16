Quantcast

By: Special to The Daily Record April 16, 2019

Nina Easton

Founding partner
SellersEaston Media

Nina Easton

Nina Easton

Nina Easton’s career has included writing well-received books, interviewing high-profile individuals for renowned newspapers and giving her take on events as a television commentator, but her proudest accomplishment thus far in her career is empowering women.

Easton serves as chair of Fortune Most Powerful Women International and co-chairs Fortune Global Forum, which provides a much-needed community and annual gatherings for female leaders. She also co-founded Smart Women Smart Power at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, designed to amplify the voices of women in foreign affairs.

In 2016, Easton co-founded Sellers-Easton Media.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2019 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo