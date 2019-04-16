Patricia Davidson

Dean and professor

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Since she was named dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in 2013, Patricia Davidson has worked to introduce a number of new degree programs including a master’s in nursing and doubled the school’s Ph.D program intake.

A native of Australia and a registered nurse since 1980, she earned her doctorate in behavioral sciences from the University of Newcastle. Last year, Davidson was named secretary general of the Secretariat of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centers for Nursing and Midwifery.