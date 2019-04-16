Rev. Reba R. Fitchett

Mentor, Educator, RN

One Church One Child of Maryland

Since 2012, Rev. Reba R. Fitchett has worked as a mentor and support group facilitator for One Church One Child of Maryland, an organization working to reduce the number of children in the state’s foster care system through adoption.

A registered nurse since 1974, Fitchett received a doctorate in humane letters and Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Baptist Seminary.

In February, she won the Harriet R. Tubman Nursing Legacy for Psychiatric Mental Health Award from Provident Helene Fuld Nurse Alumni Association and Gamma Chapter, Chi ETA Phi Sorority Inc.