Sylvia Henderson

CEO/Author/Speaker

MindTeam Solutions Inc.

Working with solo entrepreneurs to business leaders and founders, Sylvia Henderson aims to take the clients’ ideas out of their heads and hearts and move them toward action for profit and purpose.

Henderson founded the Olney-based MindTeam Solutions Inc. last year and brings more than 40 years of experience in corporate training including working at IBM and America Online.

Author of several books, the University of Pittsburgh graduate is active with Toastmasters International, Montgomery Women and Leadership Montgomery.