The Hon. Juliet Grace Fisher

Judge

Baltimore County Orphans Court

While working as an attorney and mediator, Juliet Grace Fisher had always dreamed of being a judge.

After a judge on the Baltimore County Orphans Court moved to circuit court, the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law graduate was appointed to the associate judge position in April 2014. She has since won two elections (Nov. 2014 and 2018) to keep her seat on the court.

Fisher is chair of the legislative committee for the Maryland Conference of Orphans Court Judges.