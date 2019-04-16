Victoria Gruber

Executive Director

Maryland Department of Legislative Services

In the more than 110-year history of the Maryland Department of Legislative Services, a woman had not held the executive director position until last year.

After serving as chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. for 11 years and a career dedicated to politics, Victoria Gruber was named to the department’s top post, overseeing nearly 400 employees for the nonpartisan independent staff agency for the Maryland General Assembly.

The University of Baltimore School of Law graduate is tasked with serving as the chief legislative and budgetary adviser to the GA leaders of both political parties and the legislative representative in conversations with the national bond rating agencies.