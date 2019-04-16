Quantcast

By: Special to The Daily Record April 16, 2019

Victoria Gruber

Executive Director
Maryland Department of Legislative Services

Victoria Gruber

Victoria Gruber

In the more than 110-year history of the Maryland Department of Legislative Services, a woman had not held the executive director position until last year.

After serving as chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. for 11 years and a career dedicated to politics, Victoria Gruber was named to the department’s top post, overseeing nearly 400 employees for the nonpartisan independent staff agency for the Maryland General Assembly.

The University of Baltimore School of Law graduate is tasked with serving as the chief legislative and budgetary adviser to the GA leaders of both political parties and the legislative representative in conversations with the national bond rating agencies.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2019 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo