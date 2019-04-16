Quantcast

Weich advised Democratic senators on O’Connor succession, new book says

UB Law dean was then chief counsel to Senate minority leader

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 16, 2019

University of Baltimore School of Law Dean Ronald Weich assisted Senate Democrats as they prepared in July 2005 to advise President George W. Bush on whom he should name to succeed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, journalist Joan Biskupic reported in her new biography of Chief Justice John Roberts. O’Connor had announced on July ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo