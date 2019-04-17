Quantcast

Court of Appeals poised to update judicial discipline rules

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 17, 2019

An overhaul of Maryland's judicial ethics rules that has been years in the making could take effect as early as July 1, though sticking points were in evidence at a Court of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure submitted a report to the high court in January that recommended a "significant" rewrite ...

