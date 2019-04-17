Quantcast

Heart of the School Awards announces 2019 winners, honorees

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2019

The Heart of the School Awards, which bring together educators, school and city leaders and community members to recognize principals in Baltimore public schools for their dedication and leadership, announced its 2019 winners and honorees Wednesday. The 10 educators will be honored May 20 at 5:30 p.m. during an event at the Hippodrome Theatre. Winners and honorees ...

