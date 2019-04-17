Quantcast

Reigrut out as executive director of MDTA

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 17, 2019

The head of the Maryland Transportation Authority has abruptly resigned and been replaced. Executive Director Kevin Reigrut resigned effective Monday as the authority's board was scheduled to meet in an emergency session. Cheryl Sparks, a spokeswoman for the agency that administers the state's toll roads and bridges, confirmed the departure. She declined to explain Reigrut's reason for ...

