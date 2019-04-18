Quantcast

Capitol Hill veterans: Mueller investigation inconclusive, worthwhile

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2019

The absence of a proverbial smoking gun of criminality in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report on contact between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian governmental operatives – and on any possible cover-up by Trump -- does not mean the taxpayer-funded, multimillion-dollar investigation was not worth it, two Baltimore legal experts with senior Capitol Hill ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo