Carrie O’Meara, Media Star Promotions

Carrie O’Meara has been named director of marketing for Senior Sleuths, a turnkey immersive group experience for senior communities that focuses on using interactive storytelling to challenge and ignite cognitive abilities such as problem-solving, recall, dexterity and fine motor skills.

O’Meara’s new position is combined with her existing role at Media Star Promotions, one of the largest marketing agencies in the region. With dual-role responsibilities, she fuels brand strategy and generates compelling campaigns for the organization. O’Meara’s background in the health care industry is beneficial to Senior Sleuth’s product development and commercialization efforts after more than 15 years of in-house and agency experience.

O’Meara received a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies from University of Lynchburg. Before joining Media Star in 2018, she worked with Anne Arundel Medical Center and several Baltimore agencies where her proficiencies in health care and marketing grew.