Eastern Shore medical center receives regulatory approval

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer April 18, 2019

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health received regulatory approval Thursday to convert its Cambridge hospital to a smaller facility and to move some of its existing services to the system's larger Easton hospital. Shore Regional Health is one of several smaller health systems in Maryland to go through this process, which exempts conversions of hospitals to ...

