Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Politicians lie low until scandals blow over

By: Editorial Advisory Board April 18, 2019

Is anyone else concerned about, bothered by or even aware of what seems to be the latest tactic by politicians accused of what would normally be considered, were it you or me, career-ending debacles? That tactic is: lie low, let the dust settle and refuse to resign. Let it pass because, today, all that seems to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo