Hogan calls special session to elect new House leader

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 18, 2019

Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis on May 1 for a brief special session to elect a new House speaker. Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Thursday calling lawmakers back to the State House. “It is my solemn duty to call a special session of the General Assembly in order to elect a successor to Speaker Busch,” ...

