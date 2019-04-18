Michelle M. Harner | District of Maryland

The Hon. Michelle M. Harner, a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the District of Maryland, was named vice president of research grants for the American Bankruptcy Institute.

An ABI member since 2003, Judge Harner has served on ABI’s board of directors since 2015, received ABI’s highest honor, the ABI Service Award, served as the Robert M. Zinman ABI Resident Scholar for the fall of 2015, and was the official Reporter for the ABI Commission to Study the Reform of Chapter 11, a three-year study funded by ABI’s Endowment Fund to provide recommendations to Congress on ways to modernize chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Prior to her appointment to the bench, Harner served as the Francis King Carey Professor of Law and the director of the Business Law Program at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. At UM Carey Law School, Harner taught courses in bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, business associations, business planning, corporate finance and legal profession. She lectured frequently during her academic career on various topics involving corporate governance, financially distressed entities, risk management and related legal issues. Her academic scholarship is widely published, with her publications appearing in numerous publications.

She has served as the associate reporter to the advisory committee on the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure and as a member of the Dodd-Frank Study Working Group for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. She is an elected conferee of the National Bankruptcy Conference, an elected Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, and an elected member of the American Law Institute.

Harner previously was in private practice in the business restructuring, insolvency, bankruptcy and related transactional fields, most recently as a partner at the Chicago office of international law firm Jones Day. She graduated summa cum laude from the Ohio State University College of Law in 1995 and cum laude from Boston College in 1992.