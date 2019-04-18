Quantcast

Jury awards $1.9M to family of woman killed in Glen Burnie crash

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 18, 2019

An Anne Arundel County jury awarded $1.9 million to the family of a woman killed in 2016 when her vehicle was struck by a trash truck. Janet E. Stomps' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2017 alleging negligence by Bay Area Disposal and the truck driver, Robert Neal. The jury deliberated for approximately four hours on ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo