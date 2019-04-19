ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY

Schlachman, Belsky & Weiner, P.A. is a dynamic general litigation law firm located in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor with fifteen (15) full-time attorneys. We are a diverse general practice firm practicing in the areas of complex civil litigation, criminal defense, law enforcement representation, family law, estate planning, and consumer protection.

The Plaintiff’s civil litigation department is currently seeking an energetic attorney candidate with judicial clerkship experience and/or one (1) to four (4) years of litigation experience in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability, and/or premises liability. Successful candidates will have a strong academic record, exemplary research and writing skills, and good interpersonal and organizational skills. The candidate will gain immediate litigation experience in a wide variety of civil matters. Applicants should be a member of the Maryland bar. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

cdickinson@sbwlaw.com . Please submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, transcript, and references to Catherine A. Dickinson at

