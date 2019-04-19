Quantcast

Electric vehicle charging stations to grow in Md.

By: Special to The Daily Record Gina Gallucci-White April 19, 2019

Later this year, residents will begin to see more electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Four of the state’s largest electric utilities are in the development stage as part of a five-year electric vehicle charging infrastructure pilot program approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission in mid-January. Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Potomac Edison, Delmarva Power ...

