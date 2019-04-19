PG hospital system drops appeal of AAMC cardiac surgery approval

University of Maryland Capital Region Health has dropped its appeal of a Prince George’s County judge’s decision to allow Anne Arundel County Medical Center to proceed with a new cardiac surgery program, cementing the Annapolis hospital’s ability to move forward with its program.

The Maryland Health Care Commission approved the new program’s certificate of need in 2017, but Dimensions Health Care (now University of Maryland Capital Region Health) objected to the approval.

“After careful consideration, withdrawing the appeal allows the Capital Region Health System to continue to focus its attention on expanding its cardiac surgery program and providing high-quality, nationally recognized care to the people of Prince George’s County and beyond,” a statement from Capital Region Health said.

Capital Region Health had worried that a new cardiac surgery program at Anne Arundel Medical Center would draw patients away from its recently approved program at Prince George’s Hospital Center (now University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center). That program has become one of the hospital’s top-performing units and is expected to be a centerpiece of the new University of Maryland Capital Medical Center.

With Capital Region Health dropping its appeal, Anne Arundel Medical Center president and CEO Victoria Bayless believes the hospital can open its cardiac surgery program next year.

“We are pleased we can move forward with making this program a reality for our community,” she said in a statement. “We have shown that a high-quality heart surgery program at Anne Arundel Medical Center, in partnership with Johns Hopkins Division of Cardiac Surgery, will benefit hundreds of patients a year and improve access to this service for our region. A cardiac surgery program at AAMC will offer what patients need and deserve — an improved health care experience and the best possible outcomes at a lower cost. We will begin immediately to recruit our key clinical leadership for the program.”