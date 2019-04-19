Quantcast

SECU, Orioles’ ‘Ks for Kids’ to benefit Kennedy Krieger

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2019

SECU, Maryland’s largest credit union, announced a collaboration with the Baltimore Orioles Friday to benefit the Kennedy Krieger Institute through ‘K’s for Kids.’  Each time an Orioles’ pitcher throws a strikeout at Camden Yards, SECU will donate $50 to Kennedy Krieger. The Kennedy Krieger Institute is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo