Syed to petition Supreme Court after Md. court declines to reconsider ruling

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 19, 2019

Adnan Syed will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate his conviction after Maryland's highest court denied his motion for reconsideration on Friday. The Court of Appeals last month reversed lower court rulings and reinstated the conviction for Syed, whose case gained international attention with the popular "Serial" podcast. Attorneys asked the Court of Appeals, which had ...

