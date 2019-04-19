Quantcast

World’s two biggest beer brewers in court over keg technology

By: Bloomberg Susan Decker April 19, 2019

As American consumers seek quality over quantity in their beer, the world's two biggest brewers are locked in a legal battle over the quest to serve a fresh-tapped taste in every mug. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken are fighting over who invented key parts of a new way to deliver draft beer that allows for smaller batches ...

