Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Paragon deal a boost for biotech; Md. corrections rocked by indictments

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2019

Maryland’s biotech community earned more credibility this week with the acquisition of one its own in a $1.2 billion deal, while the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup was rocked with the revelation of 20 indictments on racketeering and other charges. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Monday that University of Maryland BioPark alumni Paragon Bioservices was acquired ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo