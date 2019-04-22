Quantcast

CareFirst extends $15 minimum wage to all employees

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2019

Health insurer CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield set a $15 per hour minimum wage standard for all employees that went into effect earlier this year, company officials announced Monday. CareFirst also introduced a new benefit premium structure for employees, in which the cost of health benefits will vary depending on an employee’s compensation. Under this new structure, all ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo