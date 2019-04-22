Quantcast

Student alleges ADA violations by Frostburg over vaccine requirement

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 22, 2019

A former Frostburg State University student who claims he cannot receive the measles vaccine because he is immunocompromised has sued the school, and the state of Maryland, for blocking him from registering for classes after his first year, which he said caused him to transfer. Shane Mallon filed an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit in U.S. District ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo