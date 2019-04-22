MICA startups win $100,000 at annual competition

Five startups founded by students or recent alumni of the Maryland Institute College of Art won a total of $100,000 at the school’s annual UP/Start Venture Competition last week.

The competition’s two top winners were each awarded $35,000 in seed funding.

GPG Technologies is a sustainability-focused company whose first product is a reusable water bottle.

Greemount Tile is an architectural ceramics company. It creates limited edition artwork, and its installations include art for public spaces, experimental structure and suspended tile.

Hilarious Comics won $25,000 in seed funding, including $5,000 as the audience favorite. It highlights characters traditionally underrepresented in comics, including female characters, characters of color and queer characters.

Two other participating companies also won funding.

Paint.Team, which allows users to team up and create art works on a web app from locations all over the world, and Amazing Industries, which researches how new technologies are changing work, each won $5,000.

Eight finalists were selected out of 27 applicants to compete for funding last week.

Funding for the competition is provided by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, which also provides funding for Salisbury University’s Shore Hatchery competition.