Appeals court finds class settlement interferes with consumer protection case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 23, 2019

The Court of Special Appeals reversed a trial judge's approval of a settlement with victims of an exploitative lead paint settlement scheme, finding the parties could not bargain away the Maryland Consumer Protection Division's right to seek restitution from the company. Access Funding LLC acquired 163 structured settlements from 100 victims and obtained $33.8 million in ...

