AG Frosh announces charges against Annapolis surrogacy company

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 23, 2019

An Annapolis-based surrogacy service provider collected as much as $100,000 in fees and then failed to provide the promised services to patients, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s office alleged in two actions announced Tuesday. Surrogacy is an arrangement in which a woman agrees to become pregnant and to give birth to a child for another person ...

