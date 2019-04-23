Quantcast

Baltimore Homecoming names co-chairs for 2019 event

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Baltimore Homecoming introduced seven co-chairs Tuesday for its second annual event Oct. 16-18, which will bring accomplished Baltimore “alumni” back to the area to mobilize investment by connecting them with the city’s remarkable leaders and doers. Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski heads a list of co-chairs for the 2019 event, which includes Charm City Cakes owner Duff ...

