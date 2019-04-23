Quantcast

BRIAN KEITH COOPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Registration as sex offender Appellant Brian Keith Cooper was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of second degree assault, impersonating a police officer, and extortion. Appellant presents the following questions for our review: 1. Did the trial court improperly restrict the defense’s cross examination? 2. Did the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo