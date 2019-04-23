Quantcast

CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION v. CRYSTAL LINTON, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Civil litigation -- Class Actions -- Settlement Settlements may not reflect a full measure of justice—they’re usually driven by practical considerations such as finite resources, uncertain outcomes, and time. In disputes among private parties, we leave it to them to decide if half (or even four percent of) a loaf is better than none. In class ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo