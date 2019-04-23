Cross Street Market names 3 more tenants

Vegan takeout, a cocktail and wine bar and a brick oven pizza eatery join the tenant mix at the overhauled Cross Street Market.

Caves Valley Partners and CANAdev said they’ve signed three new tenants expected to open shop later this summer at the Federal Hill market.

Ganger Vegan Organics, which already operates three locations in Pennsylvania, plans to open its first Maryland location at the market. The company’s mission, according to an announcement, is “making it ‘gangster’ to eat healthy.”

Baltimore-based distillery Old Line Spirits is slated to open the Old Line Cocktail and Wine Bar. The drink menu will include frozen cocktails, coffee drinks, and a rotating lineup of wines and beers.

Joey Vanoni plans to open Pizza di Joey, which serves New York-style brick oven pizza. The Cross Street Market is Pizza di Joey’s first brick-and-mortar spot and will feature a variety of “monster slices.”

Last week the development team announced legacy tenants Fenwick’s Choice Meats, Steve’s Lunch and The Sweet Shoppe are slated to open at the market in May.

Caves Valley Partners, initially in partnership with War Horse LLC, began working with Baltimore in 2015 to reach a deal to redevelop Cross Street Market.

Once work on the project is finished, the market will include a lineup of 22 merchants. There’s only four spaces still available to rent, according to the developers.

After working out details on project financing and deferred maintenance, the city and CSM Ventures LLC, a partnership between CANAdev and Caves Valley, struck a deal in November 2016.

The deal was almost scuttled when some market tenants became angry over the redevelopment schedule. The developers in February 2017 told the Baltimore Public Markets Corp., which oversees operations of most public markets in the city, they were walking away from the deal.

By March, however, the city and developers hammered out a compromise and started working towards an overhaul of the market, expected to cost about $7 million.

Last October CANAdev and Caves Valley Partners announced the first tenants in the redeveloped market.