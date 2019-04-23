Quantcast

MARICE JAMES HARRISON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Ammunition possession by prohibited person A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Maurice James Harrison, appellant, of possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun in a vehicle; conspiracy to wear, carry, or transport a handgun; and possession of ammunition ...

