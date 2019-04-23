Quantcast

Sierra to open new store in Frederick

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Multichannel off-price retailer Sierra will open its new location in Frederick Saturday with a grand-opening celebration at the Riverview Plaza shopping center, 5425 Urbana Pike. The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company, which offers active and outdoor apparel, footwear and gear, will occupy a 14,400-square-foot space. Sierra is part of the TJX Companies, Inc., an off-price retailer of apparel ...

