Court to hear arguments over citizenship question on census

By: Associated Press April 23, 2019

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, a question that could affect how many seats states have in the House of Representatives and their share of federal dollars over the next 10 years.

