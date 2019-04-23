Quantcast

VERNON COLLINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 23, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Writ of error coram nobis -- Enhanced sentence In 2017, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City denied the petition for writ of error coram nobis filed by appellant, Vernon A. Collins, after concluding that Collins had not established that he is suffering a significant collateral consequence caused by the challenged conviction, namely an ...

