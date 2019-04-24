Quantcast

Kevin L. Shepherd: Guidance for Md. commercial landlords

By: Special to The Daily Record April 24, 2019

A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit sheds light on the parameters of a Maryland commercial landlord’s obligation to mitigate its damages in response to a tenant default. NCO Financial Sys., Inc. v. Montgomery Park, LLC, No. 17-2226 (4th Cir., Mar. 15, 2019). In NCO, the tenant leased more ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo