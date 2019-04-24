Dr. Suzanne Rybczynski and Dr. Michelle Melicosta | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Suzanne Rybczynski was named associate chief medical officer and Dr. Michelle Melicosta, MPH, FAAP the medical director of the inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit with Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Rybczynski was most recently medical director of the institute’s pediatric rehabilitation unit and is also a current clinician at Kennedy Krieger and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. In her new position, she will focus on safety, quality and regulatory issues.

In this position, Melicosta provides comprehensive, pediatric neurorehabilitative care as part of the interdisciplinary care team for infants, children and teens at Kennedy Krieger. Her clinical interests include spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, pediatric pain rehabilitation, and post-orthopedic surgery rehabilitation.